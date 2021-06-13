Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,275,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

