LYNC Network Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001464 BTC on major exchanges. LYNC Network has a market cap of $544,385.99 and approximately $46.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00163881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00186029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.01082847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,800.87 or 0.99918865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 957,251 coins. LYNC Network’s official website is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

LYNC Network Coin Trading

