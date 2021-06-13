Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

