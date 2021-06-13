Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $19.46 on Friday. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.