Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

