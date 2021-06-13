Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 322,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 189.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $107.94 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.00 and a 12 month high of $142.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

