Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $348,704.62

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $348,704.62 and $217.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

