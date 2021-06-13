Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,110 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

