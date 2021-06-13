MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $705,127.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00009161 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $705,127.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00055833 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00169327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.37 or 0.00185137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.24 or 0.01082800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.82 or 1.00048337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,095 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.