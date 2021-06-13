Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 48.5% in May

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MHTX remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, develops and commercializes life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

