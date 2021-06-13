Manna Achieves Market Cap of $736,840.46 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Manna has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $736,840.46 and approximately $20.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,469.73 or 0.99317867 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002605 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,079,414 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,997 coins. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

