ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) versus Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Head to Head Survey

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) and Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ManTech International alerts:

64.4% of ManTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of ManTech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ManTech International and Terminix Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManTech International $2.52 billion 1.44 $120.53 million $3.36 26.62 Terminix Global $1.96 billion 3.33 $551.00 million $0.95 53.40

Terminix Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ManTech International. ManTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terminix Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ManTech International has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terminix Global has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ManTech International and Terminix Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManTech International 4.89% 8.94% 6.38% Terminix Global 28.48% 6.32% 3.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ManTech International and Terminix Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManTech International 1 4 0 0 1.80 Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

ManTech International presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.33%. Terminix Global has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Terminix Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than ManTech International.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation. It also provides digital modernization, managed and integrated service management, edge computing, user engagement and experience, and digital workplace transformation and enterprise mobility services and solutions; and data collection, predictive analytics, analytics automation and machine learning, and data fusion and visualization services. In addition, the company offers requirements analysis; planning, design, implementation, integration, and enhancement; testing, deployment, maintenance, and quality assurance; application migration and modernization; application development; and documentation and configuration management services, as well as intelligent systems engineering services, including platform innovation and modernization, digital and models-based systems engineering, reliability and maintainability, modeling, simulation and analysis, systems lifecycle support, human factors and safety engineering, systems architecture, and engineering and test and evaluation. Further, it provides professional and technical solutions, and mission support services; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, and surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, as well as the communication, dissemination, and analysis of data; and mission solutions, including C5ISR, training, logistics, supply chain management and sustainment, consulting, and mission planning and execution. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.