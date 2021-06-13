Maple Price Up 6.6% This Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Maple has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00030506 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $942,510.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00808825 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.85 or 0.08063153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00084133 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

