Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Head-To-Head Survey

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Inovalon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59% Inovalon 4.71% 11.31% 4.07%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovalon has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Inovalon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 605.72 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -221.25 Inovalon $667.52 million 7.66 $22.58 million $0.48 68.33

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovalon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marathon Digital and Inovalon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.67%. Inovalon has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Inovalon.

Summary

Inovalon beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities. In addition, it offers advisory, implementation, and support services. The company serves health plans and provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies. Its platforms include information of data pertaining to approximately one million physicians; 574,000 clinical facilities; and approximately 332 million individuals and 61 billion medical events. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.