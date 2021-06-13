MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.80% of MarineMax worth $205,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MarineMax by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,222 shares of company stock worth $6,155,748. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $48.01 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.