Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $70.42 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $70.42 million and approximately $31.29 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

