Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04.
In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
