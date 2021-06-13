Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,414,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.