Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Analysis

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Marrone Bio Innovations 0 0 3 0 3.00

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 95.04%. Given Marrone Bio Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marrone Bio Innovations is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marrone Bio Innovations has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Marrone Bio Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Marrone Bio Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29% Marrone Bio Innovations -41.25% -56.55% -20.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Marrone Bio Innovations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.73 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -3.24 Marrone Bio Innovations $38.37 million 8.59 -$20.17 million ($0.12) -15.67

Marrone Bio Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions. Marrone Bio Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AgroFresh Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marrone Bio Innovations beats AgroFresh Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects. The company also offers Regalia and Stargus, which are bio fungicides that protects against fungal and bacterial diseases and enhances yields/quality; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Zelto, a bionematicide that protects turf, including golf course fairways and greens, and promotes turf health by enhancing plant and root health. The company provides its products directly through sales force, as well as through distributors and other commercial partners. The company formerly known as Marrone Organic Innovations, Inc. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

