Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.40. 1,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Several research firms recently commented on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

