Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,416,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,481. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

