Maryland Capital Management Buys 806 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,503.35 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,293.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

