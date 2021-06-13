MASQ (MASQ) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $119,627.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $119,627.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,065,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

