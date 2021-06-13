MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. MasTec reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.17.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $142,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,344 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $117.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

