Master Contract Token (MCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99,316.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $239,219.18 and $99,316.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.48 or 0.06322608 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00147683 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.