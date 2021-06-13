Matrix AI Network (MAN) Hits Market Cap of $9.37 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

