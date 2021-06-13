MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $636,483.22 and $28,063.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.43 or 0.99609872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00031922 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008870 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00348134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.36 or 0.00438390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $320.13 or 0.00818988 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00064495 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003413 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.