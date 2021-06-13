Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $382,025.51

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $382,025.51 and $601.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,940.65 or 1.00278390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00353516 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00438928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00832159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.