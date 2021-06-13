Mdex Price Hits $1.90 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Mdex has a market cap of $877.32 million and $51.70 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mdex has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00169133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00192169 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.22 or 0.01160240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,429.00 or 1.00240835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,165,857 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars.

