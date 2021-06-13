Medizone International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) Short Interest Up 3,026.7% in May

Medizone International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MZEIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 3,026.7% from the May 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,554,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MZEIQ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Medizone International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Medizone International

Medizone International, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces.

