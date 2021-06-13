MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.31 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 138.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $4.31 million and $12,886.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056825 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00173058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00190858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.87 or 0.01135194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,422.52 or 1.00224274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

