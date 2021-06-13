MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.