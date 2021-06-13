MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

MEGEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

