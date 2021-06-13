Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Capitalization of $387,387.03

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $387,387.03 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00441410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,530,281 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

