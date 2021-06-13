MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.17% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.21. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

