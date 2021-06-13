Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up approximately 11.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 4.30% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $409,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The business had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.