Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.33 ($2.60).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 168.85 ($2.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 502.84. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

