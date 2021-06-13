Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Update

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a growth of 131.5% from the May 13th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 800.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

