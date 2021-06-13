Membrana (MBN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,165.00

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Membrana has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $370,552.40 and approximately $4,165.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.75 or 0.00779403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00085297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,889.21 or 0.08049663 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 591,972,914 coins and its circulating supply is 375,718,902 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io

