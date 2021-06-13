Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Mercari stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79. Mercari has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

