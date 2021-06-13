Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 210.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock worth $172,196,432. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a PE ratio of 129.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

