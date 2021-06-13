Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.27.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $314.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.10. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $316.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.