Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after buying an additional 289,443 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.17 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $168.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

