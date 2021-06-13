Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 12,852 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 269.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after acquiring an additional 656,662 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 718,916 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.49 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

