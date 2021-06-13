Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 5,298 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.23.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

