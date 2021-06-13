Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 970 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADSK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Autodesk stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.