Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,010,000 after buying an additional 3,110,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after acquiring an additional 792,878 shares during the last quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,214,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,002,000 after acquiring an additional 373,917 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 78,267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.65. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

