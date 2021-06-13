Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,995 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of BMRN opened at $82.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.45, a PEG ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

