Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

