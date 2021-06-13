Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total value of $144,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.39. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.