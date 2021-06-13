Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.72 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 793.5% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 86,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

CMF stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

